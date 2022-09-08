HMRC's Ramsay argument fails (Altrad Services Ltd and another v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) has held that an artificial series of transactions, designed to create 'magical' additional capital allowances, was not defeated by a Ramsay-based argument relied upon by HMRC. Adopting the two-step approach to statutory construction articulated in Collector of Stamp Revenue v Arrowtown Assets Ltd and endorsed by the Supreme Court in Rossendale BC v Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd and others, the UT determined that the appellants did 'cease to own' assets under sale arrangements that expressly contemplated their eventual re-purchase under a put option. Since HMRC's argument depended on the arrangements failing at this step, the UT overturned the FTT's decision and held in favour of the appellants. Written by Harry Smith, senior associate at RPC. or to read the full analysis.