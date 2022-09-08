LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Anti-avoidance / The Ramsay principle

Legal News

HMRC's Ramsay argument fails (Altrad Services Ltd and another v HMRC)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • HMRC's Ramsay argument fails (Altrad Services Ltd and another v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) has held that an artificial series of transactions, designed to create 'magical' additional capital allowances, was not defeated by a Ramsay-based argument relied upon by HMRC. Adopting the two-step approach to statutory construction articulated in Collector of Stamp Revenue v Arrowtown Assets Ltd and endorsed by the Supreme Court in Rossendale BC v Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd and others, the UT determined that the appellants did 'cease to own' assets under sale arrangements that expressly contemplated their eventual re-purchase under a put option. Since HMRC's argument depended on the arrangements failing at this step, the UT overturned the FTT's decision and held in favour of the appellants. Written by Harry Smith, senior associate at RPC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As