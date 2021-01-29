Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

HMRC publishes list of employers who claimed under the CJRS in December 2020

HMRC publishes list of employers who claimed under the CJRS in December 2020
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HMRC publishes list of employers who claimed under the CJRS in December 2020
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What has now been published?

Article summary

Employment analysis: HMRC has published a list of all the employers who claimed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) in December 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More