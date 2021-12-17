LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
HMRC launch consultation on changes to SDLT mixed-property purchases and Multiple Dwellings Relief

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Tax analysis: On 30 November 2021 HMRC announced a consultation on ways to ensure there are fairer tax outcomes and to prevent abuse of the Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) legislation. The consultation focuses in particular on mixed-property transactions and multiple dwellings relief (MDR). Ray Smith, partner, and Farhad Shahidi, senior associate, both at Clyde & Co LLP, discuss the implications of the consultation, including the issues they envisage with the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

