HMRC consultation on the OECD mandatory disclosure rules

Published on: 10 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HMRC consultation on the OECD mandatory disclosure rules
  • What is the history of the UK’s current disclosable arrangements regulations?
  • Why is the government proposing to introduce new regulations?
  • What is the effect of the new regulations, and what differences are there from the existing rules?
  • Are there any exemptions from the requirement to report?
  • Do historic arrangements need to be reported?
  • Are we expecting revised HMRC guidance?
  • When are the new regulations expected to come into force?
  • Should lawyers be advising their clients to do anything now to prepare?

Article summary

Tax analysis: HMRC has published a consultation on draft regulations to implement the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) rules on mandatory disclosure of certain avoidance arrangements. Helen McGhee and Nahuel Acevedo-Peña, of Joseph Hage Aaronson LLP, explain the background to the new rules and their implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

