HMRC and appellants must appoint joint experts

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Europcar Group UK Ltd and another v HMRC, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) directed that the appellant companies and HMRC should appoint joint expert witnesses to provide evidence on relevant tax law in Germany and the Netherlands. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

