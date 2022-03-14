HMOs—separate penalties for joint landlords (Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich)

Article summary

Local Government: The Upper Tribunal (UT) dismissed two joint landlords’ appeal against the decision of the Firts-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) (FTT) to confirm separate financial penalties that had been imposed on each of the landlords by the local authority, for having had control of an unlicensed house in multiple occupation (HMO), under section 249A of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004). The UT held that the landlords had each been persons entitled to receive the rack rent of the HMO and had each had control of the HMO. Therefore, each had been guilty under HA 2004, s 72(1). Further, it had been permissible for separate financial penalties to be imposed on each of the joint landlords, where each had committed a relevant housing offence based on the same acts and omissions. Written by Laura Tweedy, barrister and mediator at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.