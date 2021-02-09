Sign-in Help
HMCTS working with the Department of Health and Social Care to agree procedure for LFD testing of key workers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has released an email on the subject of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, which states that it is 'working with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to agree the best approach to providing Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing across HMCTS’. HMCTS notes that details of local authority testing sites are available to key workers on the DHSC’s websites, which outline testing site locations and how to book a test. HMCTS states that, although this is a voluntary initiative, it nevertheless strongly encourages key workers to participate if their local authority is offering the test. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

