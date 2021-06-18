HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Damages Claims Portal (DCP) is an online portal for bringing damages claims in the County Court which is currently being piloted under CPR PD 51ZB. HM Court & Tribunal Service (HMCTS) has issued guidance for professional users of the Damages Claims pilot scheme and has also published answers to questions which were asked at a number of pre-launch events which took place prior to CPR PD 51ZB coming into force on 28 May 2021. or to read the full analysis.