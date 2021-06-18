menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Starting a claim

Legal News

HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)

HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)
Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)
  • Professional user guidance—issuing a claim for damages using MyHMCTS
  • Q&As

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Damages Claims Portal (DCP) is an online portal for bringing damages claims in the County Court which is currently being piloted under CPR PD 51ZB. HM Court & Tribunal Service (HMCTS) has issued guidance for professional users of the Damages Claims pilot scheme and has also published answers to questions which were asked at a number of pre-launch events which took place prior to CPR PD 51ZB coming into force on 28 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More