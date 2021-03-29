Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

HM Treasury guidance on public sector exit payments does not address scheme complexities

HM Treasury guidance on public sector exit payments does not address scheme complexities
Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HM Treasury guidance on public sector exit payments does not address scheme complexities
  • Original story
  • What is the background to the new guidance?
  • Why has the updated guidance been issued and what does it say?
  • What are the implications for public sector pension schemes? What issues does the updated guidance raise?
  • What happens next? Will the exit payment cap be reintroduced?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This News Analysis by, Michael Hayles, partner at Burges Salmon considers HM Treasury’s guidance on public sector exit payments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More