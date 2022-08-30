LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Hitting the limits of jurisdiction clauses and anti-suit options when defending software and IP claims (IBM UK v LZLABS)

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The jurisdiction clause in the ICA
  • Other gateways to jurisdiction for requested declaratory relief
  • Other gateways to jurisdiction for ASIs
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: At the heart of this dispute was alleged unlawful use of software and IP. This led to English proceedings, in which an English claimant brought claims against a counterparty for breaches of an English-law software contract and against other parties for procuring such breaches. This also led to Texan proceedings, in which a US claimant, the parent of the English claimant and the owner of the IP used in the software, sued for infringement of US IP rights and trade secrets. Part of the defendants’ response had been to seek in the English court—(1) certain declarations against the US parent, and (2) an anti-suit injunction in respect of the Texan proceedings. On considering the two proceedings, and the relevant software contract, the TCC found that it had no jurisdiction to grant the declarations or injunctions, leaving the defendants with ongoing proceedings in both England and Texas. Jonathan Kelly, senior associate, Benjamin Foster (on a mini pupillage) and Laura Whiting, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

