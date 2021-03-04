Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Hiscox admits ‘brand damage’ as it begins to pay BI claims

Hiscox admits ‘brand damage’ as it begins to pay BI claims
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Hiscox admits ‘brand damage’ as it begins to pay BI claims

Article summary

Law360, London: Hiscox’s preliminary 2020 results dated 3 March 2021 state that its reputation has suffered following the Financial Conduct Authority’s test case on business interruption (BI) cover, which highlighted the refusal by insurers to pay claims made by companies forced to close during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More