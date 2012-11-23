Higher contribution period for pensions of part-timers precluded by EU law (News, 23 November 2012)

Article summary

A scheme operated by a Member State, which requires a proportionally greater contribution period from part-time workers than from full-time workers for the former to qualify for a contributory retirement pension, in an amount reduced in proportion to the part-time nature of their work, is precluded by the Equal Treatment in Social Security Directive, 79/7/EEC, in circumstances where the vast majority of those part-time workers are women. ECJ: Elbal Moreno v Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social, Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social.