- High value commercial service charge dispute (Criterion Buildings Ltd v McKinsey & Company Inc)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the factual background?
- What issues were before the court?
- What did the court decide?
- Apportionment
- Sinking/reserve fund
- Case details
Article summary
Property analysis: A landlord sought payment of £2.2m plus interest in respect of unpaid service charges due under commercial leases of flagship premises at One Jermyn Street. Whilst the starting point of every case is the terms of the particular lease, this case is a clear signal that, where ‘due proportion’ is to be determined ‘by the landlord’, it is a question for the landlord and the court will not interfere save for specific circumstances. Written by Alice Hawker, barrister, at Selborne Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.