High Court’s severe criticism of a local authority’s serious failures (YY (Children—Conduct of the Local Authority))

Article summary

Family analysis: The High Court found the local authority had ‘utterly failed’ the children in this case. The court laid bare, in excruciating detail, the failures which were admitted by the head of children services. In the context of a child that died while in care, the court also considered the legal framework as to a local authority’s exercise of parental responsibility to consent to medical treatment for children in its care. Tahmina Rahman, barrister, at 1GC Family Law, examines the issues. or to read the full analysis.