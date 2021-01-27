Sign-in Help
High Court severely criticises local authority’s ‘breath taking incompetence’ and failures to disclose in care proceedings (Bedford Borough Council v CD)

Published on: 27 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Local Government analysis: Mr Justice Newton was scathing in his criticism of the failures of a local authority that led to a 14-year-old boy, J, being left in foster care for at least nine months longer than necessary. The High Court judge found that although J’s mother had been acquitted of the murder of J’s half-sister H, the local authority had a ‘wholly negative biased view’ of the mother that was clearly conveyed to J. Vital information was not disclosed to the court by the local authority, including the foster carer’s unwillingness to care for J long-term. Newton J said it was ‘inexplicable’ that crucial information was kept from the court. The judge determined that this was a case where there had been ‘breath taking incompetence (with or without bad faith)’ by the local authority, which resulted in greatly prolonged proceedings and a boy remaining separated from his family for many months. Written by Tahmina Rahman, barrister at 1GC Family Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

