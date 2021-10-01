High Court rules that damages are not adequate remedy for breach of franchise agreement (Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has granted an interim injunction in the case of Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd, in which Senior Care at Home Ltd (Senior Care), the franchisor, investigated and concluded that Adult Care Home Ltd, a franchisee, was in breach of its obligations and terminated the franchise agreement. Senior Care sought an interim injunction for delivery up and restraint of trade orders that was granted by the court. The decision considers the context of a franchise model, as the court rules that damages would not be an adequate remedy and the balance of convenience was with Senior Care. Written by Gordon Drakes, partner and co-head of franchising and commercial, at Fieldfisher. or to read the full analysis.