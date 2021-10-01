LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

High Court rules that damages are not adequate remedy for breach of franchise agreement (Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd)

Published on: 01 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court rules that damages are not adequate remedy for breach of franchise agreement (Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd)
  • Introduction
  • Facts
  • Decision
  • Serious issues to be tried
  • Adequacy of damages
  • Balance of convenience
  • Comment

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has granted an interim injunction in the case of Senior Care at Home Ltd (t/a Right at Home UK) v Adult Home Care Ltd, in which Senior Care at Home Ltd (Senior Care), the franchisor, investigated and concluded that Adult Care Home Ltd, a franchisee, was in breach of its obligations and terminated the franchise agreement. Senior Care sought an interim injunction for delivery up and restraint of trade orders that was granted by the court. The decision considers the context of a franchise model, as the court rules that damages would not be an adequate remedy and the balance of convenience was with Senior Care. Written by Gordon Drakes, partner and co-head of franchising and commercial, at Fieldfisher. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More