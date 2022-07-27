High Court rejects Kellogg's challenge against the government's upcoming restrictions on HFSS foods (Kellogg's v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: On 4 July, the High Court dismissed Kellogg's judicial review challenge in regard to aspects of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021(the Regulations). The court rejected all of Kellogg's arguments. The courts position on the key issue of the merits of the nutrient profiling model (NPM) also reduce the chance of future challenges as the court made it clear that it considered it perfectly acceptable that Parliament did not review the High Fat Sugar and Salt (HFSS) model itself. Further, it considered that the shortcomings of the HFSS model had been amply considered as part of previous reviews and industry had been given the opportunity to raise any concerns about the use of the model in the 2019 consultation. All of which can be taken to mean that future challenges on the basis of the shortcomings of the model are unlikely to succeed and the government can with reasonable confidence continue to use the model as the basis for further legislation in relation to childhood obesity. Kellogg's have already stated that they do not intend to pursue the matter further, meaning the placements rules (in store and online) will still come into force on 1 October 2022. Written by Katrina Anderson, senior associate at Osborne Clarke.