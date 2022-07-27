LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Food safety and hygiene offences / Food safety and hygiene offences

Legal News

High Court rejects Kellogg's challenge against the government's upcoming restrictions on HFSS foods (Kellogg's v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court rejects Kellogg's challenge against the government's upcoming restrictions on HFSS foods (Kellogg's v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: On 4 July, the High Court dismissed Kellogg's judicial review challenge in regard to aspects of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021(the Regulations). The court rejected all of Kellogg's arguments. The courts position on the key issue of the merits of the nutrient profiling model (NPM) also reduce the chance of future challenges as the court made it clear that it considered it perfectly acceptable that Parliament did not review the High Fat Sugar and Salt (HFSS) model itself. Further, it considered that the shortcomings of the HFSS model had been amply considered as part of previous reviews and industry had been given the opportunity to raise any concerns about the use of the model in the 2019 consultation. All of which can be taken to mean that future challenges on the basis of the shortcomings of the model are unlikely to succeed and the government can with reasonable confidence continue to use the model as the basis for further legislation in relation to childhood obesity. Kellogg's have already stated that they do not intend to pursue the matter further, meaning the placements rules (in store and online) will still come into force on 1 October 2022. Written by Katrina Anderson, senior associate at Osborne Clarke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As