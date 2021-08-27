High Court rejects judicial review in loan charge repayment case (R (oao Iain Clamp))

Tax analysis: In The Queen (on the application of Iain Clamp) the High Court declined to grant judicial review of a decision by HMRC to refuse to give a taxpayer assurance that if he ‘rescinded’ repayment of loans to an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) it would not tax him under the disguised remuneration provisions. The court held that, although in principle such a decision would not constitute a forward tax agreement of the type held to be outside HRMC’s powers in the Al Fayed case, on these particular facts HMRC was right not to give the taxpayer that assurance.
