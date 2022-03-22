LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court rejects full and frank disclosure challenge to ex parte arbitration order (General Dynamics v Libya)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court rejects full and frank disclosure challenge to ex parte arbitration order (General Dynamics v Libya)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Issue 1
  • Issue 2
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Butcher in the Commercial Court refused to set aside an arbitration enforcement order against the State of Libya which was challenged on the grounds that the applicant had failed to disclose all materially relevant facts in support of its ex parte application, including in particular that under section 1(1) of the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978) a state is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of the UK except as provided in the following provisions of SIA 1978, Pt I. The court found that the nature and effect of the non-disclosures did not justify setting aside the underlying order in circumstances where non-disclosure did not provide an advantage to the applicant or prejudice the opposing party. Nonetheless, in order to uphold the principle of full and frank disclosure, the court ordered the applicant to bear their own costs for the application. Written by Emily Fox, of counsel at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP with assistance from Louis Austin. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

