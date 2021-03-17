High Court rejects disclosure application under Disclosure Pilot Scheme regarding how disclosure was complied with (Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Ltd v Qajygeldin)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Disclosure Pilot Scheme (the Pilot) should be interpreted to provide disclosure obligations that are restricted to a reasonable and conscientious search for disclosable documents on the key issues as disclosed by the statements of case for the fair resolution of the claim at trial, and not for disclosure of material on how compliance was observed. Similarly, the principles governing the inherent jurisdiction of the court to order disclosure in interim proceedings which extended beyond the issues on the statements of case did not justify disclosure. The High Court so held, in dismissing an application seeking disclosure orders by Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Ltd, the claimant, against Ake-Jean Qajygeldin, the defendant. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner of Aliant London.