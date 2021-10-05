High Court rejects application to set aside EBT on grounds of mistake (Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees)

Tax analysis: In Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees, the High Court declined the Bhaur family’s application to set aside a tax scheme they had been sold involving an employee benefit trust on the grounds of mistake and restore the assets paid or transferred to the scheme to the claimants.
