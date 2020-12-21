High Court refuses judicial review claim regarding Ofcom guidance notes (Free Speech Union v Ofcom)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has refused permission for a claim for judicial review of Ofcom guidance notes about disinformation and the coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent decisions based on those guidance notes. The court said that it was in the public interest, as well as the interests of justice, that cases which the court was satisfied were not properly arguable should not proceed. The threshold of arguability was a relatively low one. However, it nevertheless served as an important safeguard and needed to be considered. In this case, the court said that there was no realistic prospect of a court granting a claim for judicial review. Written by Helen Hart, senior practice development lawyer, Lewis Silkin. or to read the full analysis.