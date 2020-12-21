Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Media / Film and television

Legal News

High Court refuses judicial review claim regarding Ofcom guidance notes (Free Speech Union v Ofcom)

High Court refuses judicial review claim regarding Ofcom guidance notes (Free Speech Union v Ofcom)
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court refuses judicial review claim regarding Ofcom guidance notes (Free Speech Union v Ofcom)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has refused permission for a claim for judicial review of Ofcom guidance notes about disinformation and the coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent decisions based on those guidance notes. The court said that it was in the public interest, as well as the interests of justice, that cases which the court was satisfied were not properly arguable should not proceed. The threshold of arguability was a relatively low one. However, it nevertheless served as an important safeguard and needed to be considered. In this case, the court said that there was no realistic prospect of a court granting a claim for judicial review. Written by Helen Hart, senior practice development lawyer, Lewis Silkin. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More