Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Civil recovery

Legal News

High Court quashes unexplained wealth order against ex-Kazakh president’s family

High Court quashes unexplained wealth order against ex-Kazakh president’s family
Published on: 09 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • High Court quashes unexplained wealth order against ex-Kazakh president’s family

Article summary

Law360, London: The High Court on Wednesday 8 April 2020 quashed the unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) used by the National Crime Agency (NCA) to seize three London homes worth £80m (US$99m) owned by relatives of Kazakhstan’s former president, delivering a blow to the agency's use of the new anti-corruption powers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More