High Court quashes permission granted under section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (R (on the application of Parkview Homes) v Chichester District Council)

Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court quashed a decision to grant a planning permission under section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990), together with the permission itself, in circumstances where the local planning authority (LPA) had made several errors in the decision-making process. Among these were the inclusion of conditions that were inconsistent with the original permission. Written by Howard Leithead, barrister at No5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

