High Court quashes grant of inspector’s grant of planning permission in appeals under TCPA 1990, ss 288–289 (Manchester CC v SSHCLG)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court quashed a planning inspector’s decision to allow an enforcement notice appeal and to grant planning permission. The Inspector had failed to give legal effect to his intention to restrict the uses of four units within the same building to those he had intended. This was because the limitation was expressed in the description of the permission rather than by condition in circumstances where the four units constituted separate planning units. Written by Howard Leithead, Barrister at No5 Chambers. or to read the full analysis.