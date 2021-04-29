High Court quashes grant of inspector’s grant of planning permission in appeals under TCPA 1990, ss 288–289 (Manchester CC v SSHCLG)

Planning analysis: The High Court quashed a planning inspector’s decision to allow an enforcement notice appeal and to grant planning permission. The Inspector had failed to give legal effect to his intention to restrict the uses of four units within the same building to those he had intended. This was because the limitation was expressed in the description of the permission rather than by condition in circumstances where the four units constituted separate planning units. Written by Howard Leithead, Barrister at No5 Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.
You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:
What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they
Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.