High Court quashes grant of inspector’s grant of planning permission in appeals under TCPA 1990, ss 288–289 (Manchester CC v SSHCLG)

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court quashed a planning inspector’s decision to allow an enforcement notice appeal and to grant planning permission. The Inspector had failed to give legal effect to his intention to restrict the uses of four units within the same building to those he had intended. This was because the limitation was expressed in the description of the permission rather than by condition in circumstances where the four units constituted separate planning units. Written by Howard Leithead, Barrister at No5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

