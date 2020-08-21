Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Judgments and orders

Legal News

High Court provides further clarification of ambit of ‘slip rule’ under CPR 40.12 (Vucicevic v Aleksic)

High Court provides further clarification of ambit of ‘slip rule’ under CPR 40.12 (Vucicevic v Aleksic)
Published on: 21 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court provides further clarification of ambit of ‘slip rule’ under CPR 40.12 (Vucicevic v Aleksic)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The so-called ‘slip rule’ under CPR 40.12, which allows the court to ‘correct an accidental slip or omission in a judgment or order’, is a useful tool for litigants who, in the light of later reflection, realise that the terms of a court order are inaccurate or incomplete. The rule reflects a pragmatic acceptance that mistakes or oversights do happen, and that it should not be unduly onerous for litigants to remedy those where possible. However, this decision underlines that there are limits to the issues the slip rule is capable of fixing, reaffirming that the touchstone for the rule should be what the intention of the court was at the time the order was made; it is not means to litigate new points, or include new evidence, which was not originally before the court. Written by Leo Kitchen, senior associate, at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More