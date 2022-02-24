High Court orders ex-employee to return confidential documents kept for taking legal advice

Article summary

Employment analysis: The High Court has issued an injunction against the former Global General Counsel of Nissan, ordering him to return the confidential documents he kept after his employment ended. It did not matter whether the documents were kept for the purposes of taking legal advice. In this case, in which Lewis Silkin acted for Nissan, the High Court made clear that wanting documents for legal advice was no justification for retaining confidential information in breach of contract. Toni Lorenzo, partner, and Rachel Rooksby, senior practice development lawyer, at Lewis Silkin, comment on the judgment. or to read the full analysis.