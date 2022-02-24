LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court orders ex-employee to return confidential documents kept for taking legal advice

Published on: 24 February 2022
  Background
  Protecting confidential information in the employment context
  Retaining confidential documents for legal advice
  Practical points for employers

Article summary

Employment analysis: The High Court has issued an injunction against the former Global General Counsel of Nissan, ordering him to return the confidential documents he kept after his employment ended. It did not matter whether the documents were kept for the purposes of taking legal advice. In this case, in which Lewis Silkin acted for Nissan, the High Court made clear that wanting documents for legal advice was no justification for retaining confidential information in breach of contract. Toni Lorenzo, partner, and Rachel Rooksby, senior practice development lawyer, at Lewis Silkin, comment on the judgment.

