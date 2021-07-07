High Court orders disclosure due to expert shopping (Rogerson v Eco Top Heat & Power Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: If a party to litigation seeks permission to change expert, an order may be made as a condition of the grant of permission that it give disclosure of documents generated by its original expert (‘the disclosure jurisdiction’). The purpose of the disclosure jurisdiction is to discourage the practice of ‘expert shopping’. In this case, the court considered the scope of the disclosure jurisdiction and, in particular, how far back in time it was capable of going—did it apply to an expert who was instructed within days of the event giving rise to the litigation, on whom the appointing party had never sought to rely in the litigation, and when that party had made a timely application at the first opportunity to rely on a different expert? In holding that it did, the court has presented litigants in any case involving experts with a conundrum which emphasises the need for vigilance from the outset. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.