High Court halts deployment of ‘Fire and Rehire’ intended to change terms of employment

The High Court in Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) and others v Tesco Stores Ltd granted an injunction on 3 February 2022 preventing Tesco, from deploying 'fire and rehire' to phase out an employee benefit. Although the facts of the case are unusual, the court's willingness to intervene comes at a time when the practice of 'fire and rehire' is under intense scrutiny. It is a further signal that employers should be wary of the associated risks and particularly careful when defining the terms of exceptional benefits. Matthew Howse, partner, Lee Harding, partner, Louise Skinner, partner, Pulina Whitaker, partner, and Thomas AJ Twitchett, associate, all at Morgan Lewis, review the court's decision.