High Court guidance on the ‘escape clause’ in applicable law disputes under Rome II (Owen v Galgey)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: In a recent judgment, Mr Justice Linden found that Article 4(3) of Rome II was engaged, becoming only the third judge in reported case law to so find. In finding that this ‘escape clause’ was engaged, the judge gave valuable practical guidance on how to determine whether or not a tort was ‘manifestly more closely connected’ with a particular country such that the law of that country should apply to resolve the claim, notwithstanding that the claimant and defendant had shared habitual residence in another country (engaging Article 4(2)). Any practitioners dealing with cross-border disputes—whether personal injury or commercial—will find helpful pointers on how the court will approach this test, which famously imposes a ‘high hurdle’ for parties seeking to rely upon it. Written by Luka Krsljanin, barrister at 2 Temple Gardens. or to read the full analysis.