High Court grants privacy injunction in private law children proceedings

Article summary

Family analysis: In X (a child acting by her Children’s Guardian) v Y and another, the court granted an application by a child’s guardian for an injunction preventing the child’s father from publishing material on social media or on his car, identifying the child or the mother as having been involved in proceedings, or naming the guardian, and requiring the father to remove any such existing posts or signs. This was against a background of material posted by the father on Facebook and signs on his car accusing the professionals involved in X’s case of child abuse. Bronwen Jones, barrister at Goldsmith Chambers considers the issues in the decision. or to read the full analysis.