LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Environmental disputes and proceedings / Judicial review

Legal News

High Court gives guidance on the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review (R (Gardner) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court gives guidance on the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review (R (Gardner) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The High Court has considered the principles applicable to the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review proceedings, as well as the weight to be given to witnesses’ comments that stray beyond opinion into argument. Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar, Jasveer Randhawa and Kyle Johnson of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP comment on the case, its legal consequences and the key points of the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
1 Precedents