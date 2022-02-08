LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

High Court gives employer benefit of the doubt on De La Rue revaluation rule (De La Rue v De La Rue Pension Trustee)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The High Court has ruled that members were not entitled to the benefit of a scheme-specific underpin to revaluation in deferment. The rules linked the rate of revaluation to the rule about pension increases in retirement but the meaning of that link was unclear. Both interpretations contended for were workable. Observing that ‘as is often the case in disputes of this sort, the language of the offending rule is obscure and poorly expressed’, the judge held that members were only entitled to statutory revaluation. Anna Rogers, senior partner at Arc Pension Law, analyses this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

