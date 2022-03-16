LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court finds no duty of care was owed by tax barrister advising on film schemes (McClean v Thornhill)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In McClean v Thornhill, the High Court dismissed the investors' claims against a tax barrister under the tort of negligence, finding that the latter did not owed a duty of care to the claimants in respect of the advice that he had given.

