Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / Parties involved in loan transactions

Legal News

High court finds no breach of duty by bank in exercise of enforcement rights under finance agreements (Aegean Baltic Bank SA v Renzlor Shipping and others)

High court finds no breach of duty by bank in exercise of enforcement rights under finance agreements (Aegean Baltic Bank SA v Renzlor Shipping and others)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High court finds no breach of duty by bank in exercise of enforcement rights under finance agreements (Aegean Baltic Bank SA v Renzlor Shipping and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Issue 1—was a duty owed when exercising rights under the finance agreements?
  • Issue 2—was there a breach of duty?
  • What are the key points to consider for lenders who are enforcing their rights under loan agreements and security documents?
  • Case details

Article summary

Banking and Finance analysis: The High Court found in favour of a bank’s claim against two companies (and the managing director of one of them) to recover outstanding sums due under a $US 9m loan agreement and related security agreements (the finance agreements). In doing so, the court confirmed that the bank owed an equitable duty in exercising its enforcement rights under the finance agreements. However, that duty was capable of amendment and constriction by contractual agreement and, on the facts, there had been no breach by the bank of its equitable duty Written by Natasha Johnson, partner and Nihar Lovell, professional support lawyer in the Banking Litigation team at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More