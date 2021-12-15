High Court finds HMRC can deregister a business for VAT where registration is done to facilitate VAT fraud (R (on the application of S&S Consulting Services (UK) Ltd) v HMRC) 

Tax analysis: In R (on the application of S&S Consulting Services (UK) Ltd) v HMRC, the High Court rejected the taxpayer’s application for injunctive relief, finding that HMRC has the power to deregister a business for VAT where it believes the business is VAT registered to facilitate VAT fraud.
