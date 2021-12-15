LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

High Court finds HMRC can deregister a business for VAT where registration is done to facilitate VAT fraud (R (on the application of S&S Consulting Services (UK) Ltd) v HMRC)

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court finds HMRC can deregister a business for VAT where registration is done to facilitate VAT fraud (R (on the application of S&S Consulting Services (UK) Ltd) v HMRC) 
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In R (on the application of S&S Consulting Services (UK) Ltd) v HMRC, the High Court rejected the taxpayer’s application for injunctive relief, finding that HMRC has the power to deregister a business for VAT where it believes the business is VAT registered to facilitate VAT fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More