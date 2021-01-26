High Court finds domain names are intangible personal property (Hanger Holdings Ltd v Perlake Corp SA)

Article summary

TMT analysis: His Honour Judge Hacon, sitting as a Deputy High Court judge, has delivered a judgment finding that domain names are intangible personal property. The case involved the highly valuable domain name, blackjack.com, which was assigned to a Uruguayan company, Perlake Corporation SA (Perlake). Under the terms of the assignment, Perlake was contractually obligated to pay Hanger Holdings (Hanger), a Cayman Islands company, commission as a percentage of revenue made through the website business conducted through the domain name. Following liquidation of Perlake, the domain name was transferred to an individual, Mr Croft, causing Hanger to issue legal proceedings for a declaration that it was the equitable owner of the domain name and the goodwill generated through its use. HHJ Hacon held that a domain name is intangible personal property. Therefore, Hanger had an equitable interest in the domain name as the result of material breaches of the agreement by Perlake which caused the title in the domain name to revert to Hanger. Nothing had been done to deprive Hanger of that interest and it was entitled to call for assignment of the legal title in the domain name. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP. or to read the full analysis.