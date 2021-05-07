menu-search
Sign-in Help
High Court finds colossal interference in Windrush rights by Home Office

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Immigration analysis: In a landmark judgment on 6 May 2021 in R (Mahabir) v the Secretary of State for the Home Department, the High Court ruled that the Secretary for the Home Department has committed ‘a colossal interference’ in the right to family life of a Windrush victim. Jeremy Bloom, solicitor at Duncan Lewis Solicitors and representing the claimants, considers the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

