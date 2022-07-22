LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

High Court enforces liquidated damages despite infelicitous drafting and partial possession of works (Buckingham Group v Peel)

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court enforces liquidated damages despite infelicitous drafting and partial possession of works (Buckingham Group v Peel)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The contract
  • The Part 8 proceedings
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: This case arises from the development of a new plant for the manufacture of corrugated cardboard at Ellesmere Port in Merseyside. The amended JCT Design and Build Contract 2016 contained a bespoke schedule setting out two alternative bases for calculating liquidated damages (LADs) in the event of a failure to meet one or more of the milestone dates. The claimant/contractor sought Part 8 declarations that the LADs were void and unenforceable, based on allegations that: (1) there were drafting errors in respect of the completion date, rates for LADs and/or the Contract Sum which was the basis for calculating LADs; and (2) the LADs provisions failed to provide a workable scheme in respect of partial possession. After undertaking a process of conventional construction, the court rejected the claim for declarations held that the LADs provisions were sufficiently certain and enforceable. This once again confirms the court’s reluctance to find that LADs agreed by the parties are void for uncertainty. Written by Mathias Cheung, barrister at Atkin Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

