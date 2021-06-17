High Court doubts the established practice for issuing claims arising out of insolvency (Manolete v Hayward and Barrett Holdings)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: For many years, insolvency practitioners have brought all causes of action related to a company’s insolvency by way of a single insolvency application notice (including transaction avoidance claims under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) and causes of action vested in the company). In Manolete, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Briggs concluded that this long-standing practice in relation to ‘hybrid’ claims was inappropriate. Insolvency application notices may only be used to issue proceedings brought under IA 1986, Parts 1–11. Any cause of action which falls outside those parts must be issued separately by way of a Part 7 claim form—even where that claim is closely connected with the insolvency proceedings (eg a transaction defrauding creditors claim under IA 1986, s 423). Although a liquidator has standing to bring a claim on behalf of a company for misfeasance under IA 1986, s 212 using the insolvency application route, a third-party assignee of a misfeasance claim has no standing to bring a claim under IA 1986, s 212 and so ought to bring a misfeasance claim under Part 7. This was not a decision the court reached lightly. The judge expressly stated that this conclusion does not promote a convenient or sensible or economic use of court resources. Written by Paul Wright, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.