menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Corporate disputes

Legal News

High Court doubts the established practice for issuing claims arising out of insolvency (Manolete v Hayward and Barrett Holdings)

High Court doubts the established practice for issuing claims arising out of insolvency (Manolete v Hayward and Barrett Holdings)
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court doubts the established practice for issuing claims arising out of insolvency (Manolete v Hayward and Barrett Holdings)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: For many years, insolvency practitioners have brought all causes of action related to a company’s insolvency by way of a single insolvency application notice (including transaction avoidance claims under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) and causes of action vested in the company). In Manolete, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Briggs concluded that this long-standing practice in relation to ‘hybrid’ claims was inappropriate. Insolvency application notices may only be used to issue proceedings brought under IA 1986, Parts 1–11. Any cause of action which falls outside those parts must be issued separately by way of a Part 7 claim form—even where that claim is closely connected with the insolvency proceedings (eg a transaction defrauding creditors claim under IA 1986, s 423). Although a liquidator has standing to bring a claim on behalf of a company for misfeasance under IA 1986, s 212 using the insolvency application route, a third-party assignee of a misfeasance claim has no standing to bring a claim under IA 1986, s 212 and so ought to bring a misfeasance claim under Part 7. This was not a decision the court reached lightly. The judge expressly stated that this conclusion does not promote a convenient or sensible or economic use of court resources. Written by Paul Wright, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More