High Court disqualifies director for accounting failures (Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Rajgor)

Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This claim was brought by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy against Mr Vipul Rajgor, formerly the sole director of Javazzi Ltd (Javazzi), under section 6 of the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (CDDA 1986). The charge made against the director was that he failed to ensure Javazzi maintained or preserved adequate accounting records, or, in the alternative, failed to deliver up accounting records on behalf of Javazzi. His Honour Judge Mithani QC (author of Mithani: Directors’ Disqualification) found in favour of the Secretary of State and disqualified the defendant for a period of seven years. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

