High Court dismisses neighbourhood plan challenge (R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court dismisses neighbourhood plan challenge (R (Park Lane Homes (South East) Limited v Rother District Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning: The claimant developer challenged the decision of a local planning authority to accept the recommendations of the Examiner into a draft neighbourhood development plan and to proceed to a neighbourhood planning referendum. Among the issues were whether national policy and guidance required a neighbourhood plan to allocate sites for housing to meet a strategic requirement in the development plan and the requirements of procedural fairness during the neighourhood plan-making process. The High Court dismissed the claim. Written by Howard Leithead, barrister at No5 Barristers’ Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

