High Court dismisses first test case in Kenyan Emergency Group Litigation (Kimathi & Others v The Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Published on: 05 September 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What was the background?

Personal Injury analysis: Zahra Nanji, solicitor at Leigh Day, considers the recent personal injury case of Kimathi & Others v The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which is the first of 25 test cases in the Kenyan Emergency Group Litigation to be the subject of final submissions. The group litigation involves more than 40,000 claimants making claims against the UK government alleging abuse during the Kenyan Emergency in the 1950s and early 1960s. The court refused to exercise its discretion under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) in the claimant’s favour. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

