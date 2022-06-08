LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Restitution, proprietary claims and tracing

Legal News

High Court dismisses claims against fraudster's bank (Tecnimont Arabia Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court dismisses claims against fraudster's bank (Tecnimont Arabia Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Knowing receipt
  • Unjust enrichment
  • Case details

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The claimant, Tecnimont, was the victim of an authorised push payment (APP) fraud which led it to pay US$5m to an account held at the NatWest Bank and controlled by the fraudster. That sum was swiftly transferred away from the NatWest account to various overseas recipients. Tecnimont brought claims against NatWest for unjust enrichment and knowing receipt, seeking to recover the sums it had lost to the fraud. The overarching basis for the claims was that NatWest should have known of the fraud, or at least been put on inquiry, and so should have prevented the onward transfer of funds. In dismissing those claims, the court highlighted the difficulties for victims of fraud trying to recover the sums lost from the fraudsters' bank rather than the victim's own bank or the fraudsters themselves. The judgment also develops further the case law on unjust enrichment, in particular. Written by Simon Fawell and Paul Brehony, both partners at Signature Litigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More