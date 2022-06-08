High Court dismisses claims against fraudster's bank (Tecnimont Arabia Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc)

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The claimant, Tecnimont, was the victim of an authorised push payment (APP) fraud which led it to pay US$5m to an account held at the NatWest Bank and controlled by the fraudster. That sum was swiftly transferred away from the NatWest account to various overseas recipients. Tecnimont brought claims against NatWest for unjust enrichment and knowing receipt, seeking to recover the sums it had lost to the fraud. The overarching basis for the claims was that NatWest should have known of the fraud, or at least been put on inquiry, and so should have prevented the onward transfer of funds. In dismissing those claims, the court highlighted the difficulties for victims of fraud trying to recover the sums lost from the fraudsters' bank rather than the victim's own bank or the fraudsters themselves. The judgment also develops further the case law on unjust enrichment, in particular. Written by Simon Fawell and Paul Brehony, both partners at Signature Litigation. or to read the full analysis.