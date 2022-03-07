High Court dismisses challenge to DWP’s failure to uplift legacy benefits in line with Universal Credit: (T & others, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for Work And Pensions)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimants sought to challenge the DWP’s decision not to increase the personal allowance element of ‘legacy benefits’ in line with the (temporary) increase to the standard allowance of Universal Credit, which came into force in late March 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The court dismissed their challenge. The claimants had not established that they had a ‘status’ to establish a direct discrimination case within the meaning of Article 14 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR); and with respect to an indirect discrimination challenge, the Secretary of State’s decision was justified. Written by Matthew Ahluwalia, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.