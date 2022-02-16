High Court dismisses allegations of fundamental dishonesty and criticises medico-legal experts for departure of CPR 35 (Palmer v Mantas)

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The High Court considered a contested diagnosis of a minor traumatic brain injury (mTBI) following a road traffic accident. Allegations of fundamental dishonesty were dismissed and the claimant was awarded damages of over £1.6m. In assessing the evidence, the court severely criticised the failure of medico-legal experts to abide by the duty owed under CPR 35. Written by Christopher Walker, barrister at Devereux Chambers.
