High Court determines that reliance issues in context of a s 90A FSMA claim should be heard at first trial

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Financial Services analysis: At a recent case management conference where a split trial was proposed by the parties in relation to a Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000), s 90A claim, the High Court has held that reliance issues should be heard at the first trial rather than held over to the second trial. Ceri Morgan, professional support consultant, Nihar Lovell, professional support lawyer, and Karen Wu, associate, at Herbert Smith Freehills, discuss the judgment and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

