High Court declines to refer question to European Court on the place of a company’s ‘central administration’ (Vava & ors v AASA)

Published on: 31 July 2013
The High Court considered the factors governing the location of the ‘central administration’ of Anglo American South Africa Limited (‘AASA’) for the purposes of establishing the jurisdiction of the English Courts to hear the proceedings, ultimately confirming that the English Court was not obliged to assume jurisdiction of claims that have little if anything to do with England. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

