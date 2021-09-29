LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
High Court decision rejects challenge to Caffè Nero’s CVA (Nero Holdings Ltd)

Published on: 29 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EG’s offer involved a flawed strategy to postpone the CVA voting
  • Two key challenges
  • Nominees were not in breach of their duty
  • Modification was effective and did not require a new vote
  • Last minute offers
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court has firmly rejected all allegations of material irregularity and unfair prejudice brought by a disgruntled landlord against Caffè Nero’s company voluntary arrangements (CVA) which had secured the overwhelming support of creditors late last year. Written by Richard Hodgson, Chris Stevenson and Damien Gomez and Paul Sidle of Linklaters LLP, who advised Caffè Nero. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

