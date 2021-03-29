Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Legal privilege in criminal cases / Legal privilege in criminal cases

Legal News

High Court decides that strong prima facie case of iniquity not established in privilege decision (Various Claimants v News Group Newspapers)

High Court decides that strong prima facie case of iniquity not established in privilege decision (Various Claimants v News Group Newspapers)
Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court decides that strong prima facie case of iniquity not established in privilege decision (Various Claimants v News Group Newspapers)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This High Court decision provides helpful guidance as to the scope of the iniquity principle and highlights the high thresholds that must be met in order to invoke the iniquity exception to legal professional privilege (LPP). In this case, it was found that the claimants had not established a strong prima facie case that documents that would otherwise attract LLP were documents evidencing the furtherance of an iniquitous purpose or scheme. The court therefore declined to disapply LLP over those documents and the claimant’s application failed. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Caitlin Foster, trainee solicitor, at PCB Litigation LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More